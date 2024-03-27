Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/27/2024 – 23:56

Santos defeated Bragantino 3-1, on Wednesday night (27) in Itaquera, to guarantee qualification for the final of the Campeonato Paulista. In this way, Peixe returns to a state championship decision after an eight-year hiatus.

END OF GAME AND SANTOS IS IN THE FINAL! ⚪️⚫️ With goals from Joaquim, Guilherme and Giuliano, Peixão dominates RB Bragantino in a Neo Química Arena packed with the Santos nation, winning 3-1 and reaching the decision of the #PaulistãoSicredi2024! pic.twitter.com/ocLWiLI1Dk — Santos FC (@SantosFC) March 28, 2024

Related news:

Now the Vila Belmiro team awaits the other semi-final to find out their opponent in the Paulista final. Palmeiras and Novorizontino will play for the other spot in the decision starting at 9:35 pm (Brasília time) next Thursday (28) at Allianz Parque.

Santos' victory was built on goals from Giuliano, Guilherme and Joaquim, while Eduardo Sasha scored the goal of honor for Massa Bruta.

Quarterfinals of the Northeast Cup

This Wednesday night was also the time to define the eight teams classified for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Nordeste. In Group A, Sport advanced (after a 3-0 victory over Juazeirense), CRB (which beat Altos 2-0), Botafogo-PB (which beat Bahia 4-0) and Ceará (which beat Itabaiana 2-1).

In Group B, Bahia (who had secured their place in advance), Fortaleza (who lost 3-2 to Maranhão despite playing at Castelão), Altos and Náutico (despite a 1-0 defeat) qualified. for América-RN).

Everything defined! Let's go to the quarterfinals of the biggest regional competition in the world! ⚽ Who will be the Lampions 2024 champion? Tell us here! #CopadoNordesteBetNacional pic.twitter.com/Ks2IoijWvM — Copa do Nordeste (@CopaNordesteCBF) March 28, 2024

In the quarterfinals, Sport will face Ceará, Fortaleza will face Altos, Bahia will face Náutico and CRB and will play against Botafogo-PB.