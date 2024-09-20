Santos went to Ribeirão Preto on Thursday night (19) and defeated Botafogo-SP 1-0 at the Santa Cruz stadium to remain in the hunt for Novorizontino, the leader of the Brazilian Championship Series B. TV Brazil broadcast the match live.

With this result in the match that closed the 27th round of the competition, Peixe reached 49 points, just one behind Tigre do Vale, who beat Brusque 1-0 in the match that opened this round. Botafogo-SP remains with 30 points, now in 14th place, after this defeat.

The only goal of the match came in the 39th minute of the first half, when defender Fábio Sanches failed to get out of the game and allowed Giuliano to steal the ball at the edge of the area to shoot and beat goalkeeper João Carlos, who was sold on the play.



