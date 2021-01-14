The team from the state of Sao Paulo returns to the final match nine years after having won the tournament title against Peñarol of Uruguay in 2011. Santos and Palmeiras’s triumph against River Plate of Argentina a day earlier translates into a balm for Brazil, a nation affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The final of what is considered the greatest club tournament in South America, to be played at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, will face two Brazilian teams for the third time.

In the second leg of the semifinal, played at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Vila Belmiro, Peixe (as Santos is known in Brazil) was superior and beat Boca Junior of Argentina with a score of three goals to zero.

The goals of the match were the work of Diego Pituca at 16 minutes into the first half, while the Venezuelan Jeferson Soteldo and the Brazilian Lucas Braga extended the result to 49 and 51 minutes respectively.

The “classic of nostalgia”

The duels between Santos and Palmeiras are usually called “Clásico da Saudade” (Classic of nostalgia), a name that refers to the fact that both were founded between 1912 and 1914 as well as being one of the main clubs in Sao Paulo in the decade. 1960.

Despite its trajectory, this rivalry is the one with the least resonance if the four great teams from the city of Sao Paulo are taken into account. Despite this, these two teams are the top winners in national tournaments within Brazil.

The final match does not have a clear favorite. Between 1995 and 2020, both clubs have played a total of 46 matches where Palmeiras has won 18 times, Santos in 16 and they have had 12 draws.

On January 30, Santos will seek his fourth title in the Copa Libertadores and become the top winner of this tournament within Brazil. For his part, Palmeiras, who will participate in his fifth final, will try to reach his second Libertadores.

With EFE and Reuters