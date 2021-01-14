Santos players celebrate their move to the final. SEBASTIAO MOREIRA / Reuters

In 2021 he could start with a reissue of the all-time final in South America: a River-Boca. Both Argentine clubs, which settled the agonizing dispute for the Copa Libertadores in 2018, had slipped into the semifinals of this year’s continental tournament. But all plans and rematches were frustrated. Two Brazilian clubs, with experience of winning the tournament, qualified for the final of a tournament that was also corrupted by the covid-19 pandemic.

River Plate, led by the eternal Marcelo Gallardo, marched vigorously in the tournament. In the group stage, they had no problem getting ahead of clubs like São Paulo, Liga de Quito and Deportivo Binacional de Peru. In the second round, the millionaires dispatched Atlético Paranaense (2-1). In the next round they feasted against Nacional de Uruguay with an 8-2 aggregate. There were reasons to be excited. In the semifinal they ran into a Palmeiras who conceded three goals in the first leg. A low blow for the four-time champion of America.

In the return, with courage as a standard, they looked for an anthology comeback. And they almost made it. In the first half they already won it 0-2. They had scored the third goal, but the referee video stripped them of the goal. There was suspense for two possible penalties in favor of River, but the repetition did not give them reason. End of the road for a River that ran wild to sneak into what would have been its eighth final of Libertadores. Palmeiras has in its showcases only one Copa Libertadores, won in 1999 with Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach, and three runner-up medals (1961, 1968 and 2000).

Boca’s history in the 2020 Libertadores was similar to River’s: a whirlwind step in the group stage. Libertad, Caracas and Independiente Medellín made little trouble for the Bostero club. Already in the round of 16, he survived the penalty shoot-out against Internacional (5-4). Already in the quarterfinals they crossed with Racing that forced them to show their chest in the Bombonera to win the series (2-1). In the run-up to the final, they met Santos, Pele’s club and Neymar. In the first leg, the xeneinzes, with Carlos Tevez as foreman, let their rivals go unharmed. In the return, the Brazilian team devoured them 3-0. Santos aspires to conquer their fourth Libertadores, the last one they won was in 2011 with Neymar as a figure.

The final between Palmeiras and Santos will be played on January 30 in the remodeled Maracaná. It will be the third time in the history of the Libertadores that two Brazilian teams compete for the championship. In 2005, São Paulo beat Atlético Paranaense (4-0) and a year later Internacional won the tournament at the expense of São Paulo itself. The winner of the 2020 edition will travel to the Club World Cup in Qatar in February, where they will meet Bayern Munich and the Tigres de México.