It will be the game that ends the 2020 soccer calendar in South America postponed due to the effects of the pandemic. And it will be a hinge in a century in which the great ones of the continent got bigger and bigger. Between 2000 and 2019, the Colombians only celebrated twice, with the titles of Once Caldas (in 2004, against Boca) and Atlético Nacional (2016); Once there was a Paraguayan consecration with the title of Olimpia by Nery Pumpido in 2002 and another Ecuadorian with the Quito League championship commanded by Patón Bauza in 2008. All the rest of the celebrations were divided between Argentines and Brazilians, with eight titles per side. Something like the Bover from Southamerica. This time, the final of the Copa Libertadores will be that of the frustrated Boca-River, which moves completely to Brazil to face Santos and Palmeiras with Maracana as the ideal setting.

Palmeiras, who has just shown two faces in a suffered qualification in the semifinals against River, will go in search of his second Libertadores in what will be his fifth final in the tournament. The São Paulo team lifted the Cup in 1999 and it slipped into the definitions of 1961, 1968 and 2000.

Santos, who overcame Boca with authority in the series, seeks to enlarge his history copera and be the first four-time Brazilian champion. He came to glory in the golden age with King Pelé and the consecrations in 1962 and 1963, and in 2011, with Neymar as heir. For Santos it will also be his fifth final, after having missed the title in 2003 against Boca.

Probable alignments of the final of the Copa Libertadores-2020 between Palmeiras and Santos – AFP / AFP

You cannot talk about projects. Both Cuca and Abel Ferreira have been in each club for less than six months and made their way by walking, with the pandemic in between. They are different in theory but quite similar in practice.

The experienced coach of Santos was called in August last year to start his third cycle at the club. He’s 57 and the nickname “fireman” fit the bill. in a club where the president had to go through a impeachment, FIFA prohibited him from incorporating due to accumulated debts, and several soccer players went to court to demand his departure.

The young Palmeiras coach landed in São Paulo in November. At 42, he was on a mission to replace none other than former national team coach Vanderlei Luxemburg. Ferreira extends the tradition of Portuguese technicians that gave revenues in Brazilian soccer with Paulo Bento (Cruzeiro), Jesualdo Ferreira (Santos) and Ricardo Sá Pinto (Vasco da Gama).

The coolest example is that of Jorge Jesus, an ideal mirror to look at since in the last edition of the Libertadores he reached Flamengo in the second round to replace Abel Braga and ended up winning the title.

It is no coincidence that two months before his arrival in Palmeiras, Ferreira achieved a triumph that made noise in Brazil: in previous phases of the Champions League, the PAOK Thessaloniki that he directed eliminated Benfica from, precisely, Jorge Jesus.

Quickly straighten the boat, rebuild the confidence of the referents and above all give place to the youth. The same recipe paid off in Santos and Palmeiras to reach the final.

Santos’ key player Marinho celebrates after scoring a goal in a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match against Gremio on December 16, 2020 at Vila Belmiro stadium. Photo: EFE / Alexandre Schneider POOL

In Santos the “Meninos da Vila” returned to the scene. The term that refers to the juveniles that grow in the lower ones of Vila Belmiro had its origin in the late 70s When the team, as now, was not in a position to strengthen itself and Chico Formiga, its coach, leaned towards the seedbed from which Pelé had already left and was followed by Juary, Pita and Ailton Lira, among others.

The legacy continued into the modern era with Neymar, Robinho, Rodrygo, Gabigol, Elano, Diego Ribas and Ganso.

And the new fruits of the Vila are the basis of this team: the forward Kaio Jorge (19 years old) the external steering wheel Lucas Braga (24) or the huge defender Lucas Veríssimo (25) that was already sold to Benfica for 6.5 million euros and will play his last game with the Santos shirt.

He can stop with a 4-2-3-1, as he did in the Bombonera, with Marinho, the Venezuelan Soteldo and Lucas Braga behind Kaio Jorge and the idea of ​​blocking passing lanes and betting on the quick exit with the rival badly stopped. Or mold the same names to a 4-3-3 with steering wheel panty, as in the rematch in Brazil that won 3-0.

On the Palmeiras side there is also a good combination of experience and youth. Back they hold the archer Weverton (33) and a line of three with Marcos Rocha (32), Gustavo Gómez (27) and Alan Empereur (26). From the middle forward appear the boys from the club Gabriel Menino (20), Patrick de Paula (21) and Danilo (19). And up they are lethal Luiz Adriano, with five goals in the Cup, and Rony, with the same amount of screaming and also 7 assists in 10 games.

The Palmeiras bus departure from São Paulo to the airport to depart for Rio de Janeiro. Photo: REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Since 2006, when Inter beat São Paulo, not two Brazilians made it to the final. Just when the Maracana was defined as the setting for the definition. Just when you had to tip the balance between Argentines and Brazilians to see which country was the winner of the contest in the century that has just gone.

The light blue and white flag this time will be displayed only by the referees. Boca and River have to watch the final on television with the bitter feeling of having stayed on the shore.