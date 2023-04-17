The Sunday (16) in the Women’s Brasileirão was a victory. Santos, playing in Vila Belmiro, was not aware of Avaí/Kindermann, winning by 4 to 0. In Ceará, Cruzeiro extended Vozão’s ordeal and scored 7 to 0 in the opponents. Santos and Cruzeiro have exactly the same score (11 points), while Avaí/Kindermann remain without victories in seven matches played so far.

In Baixada Santista, the curiosity is that the four goals (three in the second half) by the Sereias da Vila were scored with their heads. Ketlen, Kaka, Yaya and Giovana scored the goals.

Related news: look at the @SereiasDaVila! Scored at home for the crowd’s party! pic.twitter.com/UcMZX20rA8 — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 16, 2023

In Cidade Vozão, in Itaitinga, Cruzeiro took a while to score, opening the scoring only at the end of the first stage, with Isa Fernandes. He scored the second in stoppage time with Marília. In the second half, however, Raposa shot and scored five more times to close the rout at 7-0. In total, Isa Fernandes, Marília (2), Byanca Brasil (2), Mari Pires and Carol Baiana scored. With the result, Ceará, which plays with a team filled with athletes aged to play in the youth categories, has seven defeats in seven games, with no goals scored and 53 conceded.

51′ | 2Q | Game over in Itaitinga!

GOLEADA OF 7 TO 0 FOR THE CABULOSAS! ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Goals by Isa Fernandes, Marília (2x), Byanca Brasil (2x), Mari Pires and Carol Baiana #CEAxCRU | 0-7 | #AsCabulosasNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/JP7hW2J4yl — Cruzeiro Feminino (@CruzeiroFem) April 16, 2023

At the end of Sunday’s round (16th), Bahia beat Real Brasília 2-1 at Arena Pituaçu, with goals from Sorriso and Nathane, with Karla Alves discounting for the visitors. The Women of Steel provisionally jump to 10th position, with 10 points, while the team from the national capital has only four points, in 13th.

Round will conclude with São Paulo classic

This Monday (17), two games close the 11th round of the Brasileirão Feminino A1. Grêmio receives Flamengo at 4:15 pm (Brasília time, in Eldorado do Sul. The team from Rio is in fourth place, with 15 points, while Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has 10 points, tied with Bahia.

At 6:30 pm, there is an extreme rivalry game at Parque São Jorge. Corinthians, current three-time champions of the competition, receives Palmeiras. In case of victory, Brabas, who have 16 points, will overtake Ferroviária (which has 17) to reassume the lead. The opponents, in sixth, with 14 points, can even jump to second place in case of triumph.