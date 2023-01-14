Michele Santoro honors great rival Berlusconi: “Different thickness compared to today’s politicians”

After decades of battles, Michele Santoro honors his bitter rival. And he does so in an interview with Rtl 102.5 reported by Il Giornale, in which he states: “Berlusconi has aged, but continues to have a different stature than today’s politicians. However he is a character who has marked the history of our country, he has a highly developed practical sense, for example, he feels the movements of war more than his partners who are more committed to avoiding incidents on an international level because then they would not be able to manage them”.

And again Santoro approaches Berlusconi on the subject of the war in Ukraine: “In my opinion, Berlusconi is really worried about war, it’s not a tactic he’s pursuing. Unfortunately, he no longer has the strength and a party that can translate his sensations into something valid, so he too becomes a minor spokesperson who wanders around the Italian scene, also for a question of age. His role would have been different if he had had the strength to call himself out. You can ask Berlusconi for everything, but not not to play.”

During the interview with Rtl 102.5, Santoro expresses his opinion on the work of Giorgia Meloni and on the war in Ukraine. “As for the Prime Minister, I appreciate her qualities of tenacity and grit, but it seems that she has stepped out of her gigantic billboard and now Italians see her for what she is: somewhat powerless in relation to what is happening in the world and aligned with the Americans. One that until today spoke to us about sovereignty, but now we do nothing but follow the indications of the American giant who stands as the gendarme of the world”.

