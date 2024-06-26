“The entry of liso-cel, the new Car-T in the treatment of lymphomas, has upset the therapeutic prospects for a significant portion of patients. Let us remember that new cases of lymphoma in Italy are more than 14,000 every year, the results with the First line treatment are particularly good, we cure over 50% of patients. However, within the most aggressive group of these lymphomas, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and grade 3B follicular lymphoma, when recovery is not achieved with the first treatment, there is a situation of extremely compromised prognosis, with only a small percentage of patients managing to achieve recovery. The revolution lies precisely in the fact that this group of patients, however who had extremely limited therapeutic prospects, with an almost absence of probability of recovery, today manage to obtain certainly astonishing results.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Armando Santoro, director of the Cancer Center and head of the Medical Oncology and Hematology Operational Unit, Irccs Humanitas Research Hospital of Rozzano (Milan), on the occasion of the presentation – today in Rome – of two new cellular therapies in pre-treated hematological patients , Car-T which received the green light for reimbursement from AIFA.

“If we look at the Transcend NHL 001 study which included 270 patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma treated with liso-cel – explains Santoro – 3 out of 4 achieved a response. Furthermore, approximately 50% achieved a complete response. Many of these complete remissions remain permanent, therefore giving the idea of ​​a definitive recovery. This is also a very important result, because this treatment is characterized by high tolerability, with a positive impact on the quality of life.” “Car-Ts often have important side effects, with the liso-cel molecule the extent of toxicity is significantly reduced compared to other available Car-Ts”, she concludes.