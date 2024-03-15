Michele Santoro and his list for the European elections: “But we don't want to re-establish the left”

Michele Santoro he came out and presented his movement in view of the next ones European: “Peace earth dignity”, the name chosen. “We don't want to re-establish the left. We face this challenge – says Santoro in the press conference and reported by Il Giornale – as a campaign for peace”. Santoro will clearly be the leader of the political project, together with the former independent Left parliamentarian, the 93-year-old Raniero The valleyand to the journalist Benedetta Sabene. In the lists, divided as expected by constituency, more or less well-known names from civil society were included, all united by a shared pacifist impulse and a claimed left-wing thought.

Among the candidates – continues Il Giornale – there will be Ginevra, for example Bompianiknown for his recent outbursts against Meloni and her government, and the historic Angelo D'Orsi, equally aligned in the challenge to the executive. Also ready to take the field alongside the former TV host are the cartoonist Vauro Senesi and the mathematician Piergiorgio Odifreddi.