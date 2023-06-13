“Sadness does not only belong to the Berlusconi people, I feel it too, even though I have always opposed it”. Michele Santoro, guest of Otto e mezzo on La7, expresses himself thus on the day of Silvio Berlusconi’s death. One inevitably thinks of the television duel which, in 2013, was staged in the Public Service broadcast hosted by Santoro: Berlusconi and Marco Travaglio against each other, with the famous gesture with which the Forza Italia leader dusted off the chair vacated by the journalist.

“That broadcast was a bit like Italy-Germany… Berlusconi was very tense, very worried. I’m a showman, like he was. I was worried about the evening’s progress, I made an appetizing and cheerful start to cheer him up. Then he came out as a protagonist, took the stage, lost all the votes he lost… (Video) But no one wanted to make a serious count of that season… In a break in the broadcast , took me by the arm: ‘Michele, how are we having fun?’. This says a lot about the character”, says Santoro.

“Once I went to talk to him, I told him that my father had just died: he put his head on my shoulder and began to cry bitterly. He was capable of enormous empathy… He called me before the last hospitalization, which was fatal. She started talking on the phone, I kept this 40 minute call to myself. You spoke mostly of war, the horror of war and the damage that war was doing to Europe. He spoke of the overall inadequacy of Italian politicians, of the right and of the left, to face this situation with absolute lucidity “, she continues.

“A very important personality has disappeared who marked a piece of our country’s history. A part of the country remembers him with a certain pain, I would like to remember him in a more cheerful way, as he was. I have made many broadcasts on the conflict of interest, very annoying for him. Once in the studio Fedele Confalornieri told me ‘you didn’t understand anything about Silvio Berlusconi’. Berlusconi was a gentleman who was perhaps in the car with his fiancée and saw a field of brushwood in front of him She saw brushwood, he saw land on which to build.’ I said ‘land, yes, but not for building…'”. “TV in this country has always been part of the political system, even the private part of TV. Television took power with Berlusconi, it did so because the others understood less what had happened in Italian society and what the weight was of TV,” he says again.