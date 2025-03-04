Santorini schools and other neighboring Greek islands have reopened on Tuesday After staying a month closed for the intense seismic activity. This was indicated on Tuesday a scientific committee: “Based on inspections carried out so far, public buildings have responded well to the seismic burden,” they have launched in a statement.

After observing a drop in the intensity of the tremors and the resistance of local public buildings, last week the committee decided to give his approval To carry out this step.

Since the end of January, thousands of earthquakes have been registered in the islands of Santorini, Amorgos, IOS and Anafi, all in the Cycling Archipelago, located in the southeast of the Greek continent. Most have been Low intensity.

In February, the authorities declared the state of exception in Santorini and Amorgos for a month, which led to the consequent closure of schools.









Because of this, the majority of Santorini residents, a popular tourist destination that received 3.4 million visitors in 2023, They left the island.

The strongest earthquakes reached between 5.0 and 5.3 degrees, although they did not cause victims or important damage. The latest data show magnitudes below 4.0.

According to scientists, the phenomenon, which did not occur in this magnitude since 1964, has been explained by a combination of tectonic movements and deep magmatic activity.