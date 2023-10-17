Santon: “My uncle has a clam farm. It is not the source of Corona”

Davide Santon denies that his uncle is Fabrizio Corona’s source in the betting case. “My uncle is not Corona’s informer. He has a clam farm. I know nothing about these bets. It’s something that disgusts me. He didn’t mention my name, but the fans thought it was me – the former Inter and Roma full-back told Repubblica -. If Corona says that his informant is the uncle of a former player from Mourinho’s Inter who moved to Roma, it is clear that the fans are thinking of me. But I had nothing to do with it.”

“I don’t know anything about chat and betting. I read that he talks about a footballer who opened an illegal betting den. But I play padel, I will soon open a center near me, between Comacchio and Ravenna”, the words of Davide Santon. He adds: “My uncles live in Ferrara and certainly don’t deal with betting. One of them has a clam farm, but I haven’t spoken to him for years. Imagine if my uncles know Corona”.

On Corona, the former Inter full-back adds: “I’ve never spoken to him in my life. I mean I know him because he’s a public figure, but it’s not like we’ve had a single conversation or a call. Never. And then when I was at Inter in boarding school he was in prison in San Vittore. Maybe I saw him once at the stadium.” On betting he explains that “footballers cannot do it, especially when they are professionals. Every year at the beginning of the season the FIGC organized meetings with the players, even with the spring boys, and explained the issue very clearly. The younger ones, especially those who do not yet have a professional contract, are at risk, because perhaps they have a father or a friend who bets and they don’t realize that it is something not to do. I’ve never gambled in my life, it may have been a night at the casino, but that’s another thing. If one is a professional he must not bet on the sport he practices.”

