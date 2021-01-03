We said in the previous one that Barreda always starts as the main Spanish reference to stand out in the Dakar, but this year he has tough competition. He comes from Salamanca, riding a Sherco and ready to be the national asset on two wheels. Lorenzo Santolino starts the rally in privileged positions by finishing fifth in the first special behind the KTM and Kevin Benavides, that is, playing in the league of the greats. He lost just over four minutes (4:23) and it could have been less if not for a slight fall that made him lose time.

The man from Salamanca sums up his day after finishing the 277-kilometer special: “It was a complicated stage of navigation, even with the brands there were many times that made you doubt, although more or less I have been solving it well. There were areas with many changes. rhythm: sand, rapids, stones … At times you had to go at 30 per hour and staying on your feet was difficult. In fact, I’ve had a little fall on this rocky ground, I was out of front entering a very slow corner, but without consequences. “

“I have practically gone all the stage alone, except for the last 50 km. When I met a group of riders. Luckily I was able to pass them in a navigation area. Complicated stage, but happy with the pace, dosing in some areas and pressing in others. For the moment I feel good, tomorrow more. The bike is running well and is in good condition, although the rear tire has worn quite a bit and will have to be preserved these days. “ Santolino ends by pointing out one of the main concerns, the tires, because his rhythm is shown to be not. Has it.