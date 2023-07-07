Genoa – They attempt to break into the house of a couple of police officers but are discovered and reported by the carabinieri. It happened in recent days in Sant’Olcese, in the hinterland of Genoa. Three men got into troubleall of Albanian origin aged between 23 and 34 years.

The three were noticed as they climbed over the garden fence of the house by some residents who immediately called the military. The three were found with gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints and a screwdriver.