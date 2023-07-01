Genoa – Kidnapping for the purpose of extortion, aggravated robbery, threats, beatings and serious injuries. These are the allegations that led to the arrest of a thirty-seven-year-old felonthanks to a brilliant operation by the carabinieri of the Sarzana company.

The facts date back to the evening of last Tuesday, June 27, in Santo Stefano Magra. The man threatened a couple in the area with a large machete, with the aim of having a sum of money delivered, beating both before accompanying them to the Banco Posta ATM in Piazza Matteotti in Santo Stefano Magra. Once in front of the ATM, the criminal did not take into account the video surveillance cameras that have filmed his face well. Better quality cameras had been installed on the spot after an assault by a group of bandits who had blown up the ATM between 15 and 16 October, stealing over 30,000 euros, an episode which is still being investigated.

However, the sum received, 150 euros, was not enough to satisfy the aggressor’s needs. So much so that always machete in hand he ordered his victims to take him to their home, where he ransacked everything, also taking away a television. The carabinieri of Sarzana, after identifying him, searched for him until yesterday evening when they intercepted him in La Spezia: he still had the machete with him under his shirt, with which he evidently went around calmly. The man was handcuffed and locked up in a cell in the Villa Andreino prison in La Spezia, and is available to the magistrate.