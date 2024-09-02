Santo Stefano d’Aveto – The Carabinieri remembered today, Monday 2 September, in Santo Stefano d’Aveto, the eightieth anniversary of the death of Albino Badinelli, the soldier of the Arma awarded the gold medal for civil valor in memoriam for having sacrificed himself, September 2, 1944, to save a group of twenty civilians that the Nazis and Fascists were threatening to kill in retaliation for an attack they had suffered.

The commemoration ceremony was attended by the commander of the Ligurian Legion, Brigadier General Claudio Lunardo, the commander of the Genoa Operations Department, Lieutenant Colonel Michele Lastella, and the commander of the Sestri Levante company, Captain Giada Conti. Then the mayor of Santo Stefano d’Aveto, Roberto Pareti, and the descendants of the carabiniere Badinelli. At the end of the ceremony, during which the laurel wreaths of the Arma and the municipal administration were laid, the bishop recited the prayer for all the fallen in war.