Santo Stefano D’Aveto – A Santo Stefano d’Avetoon the occasion of the 79th anniversary of his death, the figure of the carabiniere was commemorated Albino Badinelliawarded the gold medal for civil valor in memory for having sacrificed himself on September 2, 1944 to save a group of twenty civilians that the Nazi-fascists threatened to kill in retaliation for an attack suffered.

The ceremony was attended by the commander of the Operational Department of the Carabinieri of Genoa, Lieutenant Colonel Michele Lastella, the mayors of the Municipalities of Santo Stefano d’Aveto Giuseppe Tassi, of Mezzanego Danilo Repetto and the president of the Aveto Park, the lawyer Tatiana Ostiens.

At the end of the ceremony, during which the laurel wreaths of the Arma and of the municipal administration were deposited, Don Tommaso MazzaBadinelli’s great-grandson, recited the prayer for the beatification of the carabiniere.