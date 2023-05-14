We are not fans of Marquez and do not confuse our words. But Marc’s return to Le Mans after three long weeks of absence to fix the fracture in his right hand which was remedied in the bad accident (his fault) at Portimao has literally rekindled the MotoGp. Yesterday in the sprint a unique show, then controversy with the race marshals and today another show. We know how it ended, but the gravel tasted by the fairing of his Honda doesn’t change the fact that with Marquez’s return the MotoGP has caught fire again.

Even before the bikes started their engines, in fact, to avoid further controversies on penalties and sanctions, the race stewards had stressed at the beginning of the weekend that any overtaking with contact at Le Mans would lead to the return of the position. And that, if another driver would have fallen during the overtaking, at that point the long lap penalty would have automatically been triggered.

Then the show began: yesterday in the Sprint Marquez passed Bagnaia with a slight contact and Brad Binder overtook Luca Marini with a slightly more energetic overtaking. In both situations, Marquez and Binder did not have to give back the position, arousing the anger of Ducati and Luca Marini, with Bagnaia underlining that from his point of view he had fun and it is right that things in the race go like this without interventions by the Commissioners. Then, at the end, Bagnaia threw water on the fire: “I don’t want a penalty for Marquez, I enjoyed the duel with him and it wasn’t aggressive overtaking. I don’t understand why they penalized me in Jerez – continued Pecco – it should be like this”, arguing that the intervention of the Commissioners in Spain was not necessary. “Yes for me”, replied Marquez who then reiterated that he would only penalize himself in Portimao at the start of the season in which absurd penalties have flocked above all on the Jerez weekend.

The synthesis of the fight was done well by Brad Binder who, taking advantage of the fight between Pecco and Marquez, passed them on the fly, conquering the second position: “I saw Bagnaia and Marquez doing fairing”…

This would be enough to say “holy Marquez” who rekindles MotoGP. But then came the race, with endless duels from Marc throughout the race, up until the penultimate lap when, after being passed by Martin for the umpteenth time, Marquez ended up in the gravel in an attempt to regain his position. We don’t want to say that Marquez is right in the dispute with the Safety Commission (the rider claims that “all the accidents that have taken place this year were race contacts, except mine in Portimao which had to be penalised, we are in the MotoGP, and these are the races, we are not dancing. The Fim and Dorna must understand which direction they intend to take, whether to decide that overtaking must be completely clean or not. It is one at the top of these federations who must decide, not us riders. For me everything must be more permissive, because if we start issuing many different penalties, we’ll never finish talking about sanctions. We’re here to talk about MotoGP and entertainment”) but one thing is certain: with Marc on the track, MotoGP is on fire.