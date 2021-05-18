The final word is not trivial this time. The Alcorcón is 17th with 42 points and the Sabadell 21st with 40. With three games to go to finish the League, the teams they risk their lives at each point. A potter victory not only would it keep you off the decline, too would sink almost definitively to a rival for the permanencefollow the game live on AS.com).

The Alcorcón, which comes from losing to him Majorca, has based his football on a line of very high pressure, a very supportive and great defensive game tactical order. They need to get into the game well and be almost perfect in defense. Anquela could go back to betting on playing with two ends from the beginning with Xisco Y Gual in the starting eleven. In sports, potters have the short from Boateng Y they recover Bellvís that could occupy the left side from the start.

The Sabadell, For his part, he has the last bullet today, already in the chamber, to save the category. Is to just one point of the permanence, But he can’t afford any more stumbling. If they add up to nine more points they will probably be saved, but hardly with less. Win Alcorcón, a direct rival, is nevertheless essential. With that mentality they travel.

The state of the team to face a game of this importance is not the best. The defeat before him Tenerife, in one of the worst games of the season, it was hard. Not only because of how, but also because he squandered the good work of the team in the last two games at Nova Creu Alta. And today they are presented in Santo Domingo with multitude of casualties.

The more important, and sounded, is that of Stoichkov. The forward saw the fifth yellow in an action as unnecessary as it is deliberate, losing today’s game. Hidalgo excused him, but his absence bodes ill for Sabadell. Your position will probably occupy it Aaron King, the footballer with a profile closer to that of Stoichkov, as Hidalgo does not have too many options: Nestor and Edgar They are also sanctioned. In defense, the loss of Grego, key in the left center, and the bands could enter both Héber as Cornud. Whoever plays, however, the objective is clear: add all three points.