We enter the last section of the competition. Remain eleven games, 33 points of which the Alcorcón has six matches at home. Add in Santo Domingo seems key so that those of Anquela get permanence at the end of the season. Add a win before Oviedo I would not only draw out of the well of the descents to the Alcorcón, I would also get into the maelstrom to avoid the loss of category to the ringlets (follow the game live on AS.com).

The potters will once again base their football on safety and defensive sobriety that gave them a point in Gijón. With a high line pressure and being a compact team, the Alcorcón will try to lay the first stone for add three points. The potters arrive with the Laure casualties by accumulation, the injury of Juanma and David fernandez and Xisco Jimenez. The latter because of the virus and that unless the controls say otherwise, they will still not be able to participate.

In this last phase of the League, the Oviedo browse away from the playoff so the goal of the blue set seems destined to get away from the dangerous positions of the table. In that situation the Ziganda team faces two duels basic for tranquillity.

The first, before the Alcorcón de Anquela, blue technician, in a crash that Oviedo cannot allow itself to lose if it does not want to get into trouble. El Cuco has already indicated these two dates as basic and has all the staff at its disposal, since does not have any casualties.

Are anticipated novelties compared to the team that tied, with a bittersweet aftertaste, against Ponferradina at the Tartiere. Nahuel, who rested then, will be from the game. Rodri could supply Leschuk at the top of the attack. More changes in search of fresh legs are not ruled out to avoid the accumulation of minutes in a short space of time.