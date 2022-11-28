Truck drivers and crystals, as truck drivers’ wives are known, will receive special attention at the Business Park Santo André logistics condominium, which MBigucci will deliver in the first quarter of 2023, after a total investment of BRL 300 million. The space is the result of a partnership between the construction company and Movimento A Voz Delas, from Mercedes-Benz, and will provide complete infrastructure. “It will be our first logistics condominium with a specific space for truck drivers and crystals, with a rest room and bathroom with shower, for example”, said Milton Bigucci Junior, technical director of MBigucci.

The condominium is in the final stages of construction and will be MBigucci’s largest in the ABC region – the brand also has spaces in São Bernardo do Campo and Diadema -, with an area of ​​110,000 m2, the equivalent of 15 soccer fields. Located on Avenida dos Estados, the Business Park Santo André will have 37 warehouses with areas ranging from 1,100 m² to 2,800 m² per module and the possibility of joining them. The modular warehouses, standard triple A, have the infrastructure to receive companies in the logistics sector or industries in the most varied segments.

The importance of the undertaking for the economic development of the city, especially with the creation of jobs, is highlighted by the executive. “During construction, we generated around 1,000 direct jobs, and already in operation the estimate is 2,000, like our other two logistics condominiums”, said Bigucci Junior.

The venture is focused on leasing, but according to Marcelo Bigucci, the construction company’s leasing director, there is room for negotiation if any investment fund is interested in buying part of the venture or all of it. “With the e-commerce boost, the demand for warehouses in logistics condominiums has become extremely high and the Business Park Santo André will have everything that this type of customer requires”, he said. The center is located near the Mário Covas ring road, has outsourced management, 24-hour security, 12m ceiling height and a floor with a resistance of 6 tons per m2, which serves, for example, a logistics and storage operation.