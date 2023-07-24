Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/23/2023 – 19:29 Share

In a match broadcast live by TV Brazil, Santo André drew 1-1 with Democrata, this Sunday afternoon (23) at the Bruno José Daniel Municipal Stadium, and lost the opportunity to qualify for the second phase of Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Ramalhão ranked 5th in Group 6 with 19 points, one less than Vitória, who beat Resende by 2-1 to stay in 4th.

END OF THE GAME! 1×1, Santo André vs Democrata. Let’s go to the mata! Matheus Oliveira pic.twitter.com/Ed1Rbmiic5 — EC Democrata (@DemocrataGV) July 23, 2023

Related news:

Needing a victory to stay alive in the competition, Santo André pressed hard in the first minutes of the match. But who arrived with greater danger first was the Democrat, at 16 minutes. After a quick counterattack move, the ball was raised in the area, where Mateus Silva finished with a header to beat goalkeeper Júnior Belliato. But the bid was annulled because of the attacker’s offside position. Santo André, on the other hand, had the best opportunity in the first half, a shot by Vitinho from inside the area that ended up going outside in the 42nd minute.

In the final stage, Ramalhão increased its pressure even more, especially on the right side, where full-back Will Viana created good offensive plots. And, after trying so hard, Santo André reached the goal in the 28th minute. Ruan took a free kick and the ball exploded off the crossbar. The ball went back to Guilherme Liberato, who scored in the chest before finishing with a right. But goalkeeper Glaycon managed to flatten. The ball was alive in the area and the same Liberato headed the ball to score.

However, Santo André ended up at a disadvantage a few minutes later, after Matheus Neris was expelled. And, at 38, what Ramalhão fans feared happened, the Democrat reached a tie. Almir advanced on the left and crossed to the middle of the area, where Guilherme Borges ended up curling up and countering.

After the match, Chico commented on the Minas Gerais team’s proposal this Sunday: “We came with the teacher’s game proposal to shoot the group, using those who weren’t playing. We came here with the aim of winning, but the draw away from home was a good result. Now it’s a knockout match, in which we can’t go wrong, and we’ll come in very strong”.

With the point obtained away from home, Democrata ended the first phase in 3rd position with 25 points. The leadership went to Athletic Club, which beat Nova Iguaçu by 3 to 1, and the vice-leadership of Portuguesa, which drew 0-0 with Real Noroeste.