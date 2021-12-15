Already a historic partner of the UCI World Championships, supplier for 25 years of the pink jersey of the Giro and of the Vuelta since 2017, the company of Cavaliere Pietro will make the jerseys of the Tour de France from 2022. In the summer it will move to one of the main European innovation and research districts. In ten years the employees have gone from 60 to 140, and the female clientele is already worth 20% of the turnover

When Pietro Santini from Bergamo founded the knitwear factory that bears his name in 1965, he certainly did not think that this business idea could one day conquer the heights of world cycling. Today Santini Cycling Wear represents one of the reference brands in the world of cycling and looks to the future with a precise development plan. Santini’s partnership with the Tour de France was presented in October: from 2022, the Bergamo knitwear factory will produce the four Grande Boucle jerseys (yellow in the general classification; polka dot mountain; green in the a points; white for juveniles). Now the company is changing its location: from Lallio, the historic birthplace on the outskirts of Bergamo, to Kilometro Rosso, one of the main European innovation districts, a meeting place between research and business. The campus is home to 67 Resident Partners – companies, laboratories and research centers – for a total of 1,900 employees and researchers: here are, for example, Brembo, the Mario Negri Pharmacological Institute and Italcementi. The relocation is scheduled for the summer of 2022.

Aims The sisters Monica and Paola Santini, daughters of Cavaliere Pietro (founder and now president of the company), illustrated the project: “The cycling sector has grown exponentially enough to be considered a discipline that is not only spectacular for the television show and healthy for the well-being of the body, but trendy sports, where textile technology meets style. The new headquarters, which will have a surface area three times the current one in Lallio, will have to support the development expected in the coming years. We were also guided in the choice by corporate values, such as the desire to have a structure with a strong green connotation, such as green spaces and energy costs. And above all we wanted it to be within the municipal perimeter of the city of Bergamo, of which we want to continue to be a point of reference in our sector “.

History Santini has been a historic partner since 1988 of the UCI, the world cycling federation, and therefore supplies the world championship jerseys for all the World Cycling Championships. For 25 years, then, he designed and produced the pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia. Since 2017 he has been making the shirts for the Vuelta España (the leader’s is red). There is the sponsorship of Trek-Segafredo, the men’s and women’s WorldTour line-up directed by Luca Guercilena with leaders Ciccone, Pedersen, Stuyven and the girls Balsamo (world champion), Longo Borghini, Paternoster and Deignan, plus the exclusive agreement with Ironman (the most important triathlon circuit). The company expects to close the current year with a turnover of 31 million euros (over 85% in exports).

Recruitments Paola Santini, head of the marketing area, adds: “The forecast of hiring new staff also led us to choose Kilometro Rosso: a decade ago, there were 60 employees in the company, today there are over 140, to which must be added as many external resources, thanks to the related activities that we have been able to generate in the Bergamo area “. A significant figure is the growth of female customers, which went from 8 to 20% of turnover in just 5 years.

