“Access to innovative medicines represents one of the most complex challenges for the NHS, which can be overcome on condition that a balance is found between the guarantee of patients’ rights and the economic sustainability of public health”. Thus Claudia Santini of Aifa on the sidelines of the conference “Research progress and deficiencies in assistance to ECMs” promoted today in Rome (Palazzo Rospigliosi) by the Federation of Hemophiliac Associations – Fedemo on the occasion of the XIX World Hemophilia Day.

“However, allowing access to innovative drugs, in the face of a greater spending commitment that requires immediate coverage – continues Santini – could over time have virtuous effects in terms of reducing the direct costs of treatment and other related expenditure items , such as indirect costs and social costs. As in the case of gene therapies in which the relevance of the asking price is associated with the one-shot nature (a single administration) for most therapies, with the consequences of very significant costs in the short term and benefits (and avoided costs) in the long run, if the patient responds to the therapies themselves”. A first “effective” tool of economic sustainability – recalls Santini – is represented by the establishment of Funds: starting from the 2015 Budget Law, the financing of innovative drugs is based on the establishment of restricted funds, for the purchase of innovative drugs , which represent a share of the total resources allocated to healthcare”.

And Santini has no doubts about the presence of patients within Aifa and Ema to evaluate access to these new therapies: “Patients can contribute to making all phases of the development of both a new drug and a new one more efficient therapeutic procedure; they can also provide a decisive contribution deriving from dialogue with health institutions. They are involved in numerous activities ranging from reviewing information prepared at EMA on medicines, preparing guidelines, and participating in scientific advisory groups and serving as a member in scientific committees,” he concludes.