Santiago Umba, the best Colombian at the start of the Tour de l’Avenir

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tour de l’Avenir.
Tour de l’Avenir.
The leader is Anders Foldager.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The best Colombian cyclist in the first stage of the Tour de l’Avenir was Santiago Umba, who occupied box 37 just six seconds behind the winner and leader, Anders Foldager.
Umba, next to Edgar Pinzón and William Colorado They arrived in the main group on a 140-kilometre journey that brought together Carnac and La Gacilly.
(Jhon Jader Durán: see his spectacular goal, the first with Aston Villa)
High speed
The day was very fast and the packers selected tried to get the best out of the terrain and Foldager was the great winner.
The Danish runner left the Italian in the second box giacomo villawhom he defeated on the sentencing line.
The other Colombians in the race lost time. German Gomez, one of the hopes to fight for the title, gave up 3 minutes 07 seconds, the same difference of Diego Fisherman.
The second fraction will take place this Monday between Nozay and Chinesen, 189 km.
(Video: Lionel Messi, great detail with the former Inter Miami captain, how great!)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santiago #Umba #Colombian #start #Tour #lAvenir
Leave a Reply