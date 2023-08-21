Santiago Umba, the best Colombian at the start of the Tour de l’Avenir

The best Colombian cyclist in the first stage of the Tour de l’Avenir was Santiago Umba, who occupied box 37 just six seconds behind the winner and leader, Anders Foldager.

Umba, next to Edgar Pinzón and William Colorado They arrived in the main group on a 140-kilometre journey that brought together Carnac and La Gacilly.

High speed

The day was very fast and the packers selected tried to get the best out of the terrain and Foldager was the great winner.

The Danish runner left the Italian in the second box giacomo villawhom he defeated on the sentencing line.

The other Colombians in the race lost time. German Gomez, one of the hopes to fight for the title, gave up 3 minutes 07 seconds, the same difference of Diego Fisherman.

The second fraction will take place this Monday between Nozay and Chinesen, 189 km.

