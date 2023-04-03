Through a video on his official accounts on social networks, the mayor of the Benito JuarezSantiago Taboada, announced that the security strategy Shield Benito Juárezwill not be in operation on Monday, April 3.

This is due to the fact that the patrols carried out by the security defendants in said demarcation will be parked on the esplanade, as part of a review requested by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX).

Given this, the mayor accused the prosecutor Ernestina Godoyas well as the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum of political persecution against her, as it is the third time that said procedure has been carried out.

“I want to apologize to the neighbors since tomorrow, the services of the Blindar program will be suspended, derived from the political persecution of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and her Prosecutor who force me for the third time to have all the vehicles on the esplanade so that one by one they can be counted as they have already done since 2019 on two occasions ”, he exposed.

Likewise, he asked the capital’s president to stop said political persecution, by only affecting the residents of Benito Juárez, who during said audit will be left without security services, within the framework of the beginning of the Easter holidays.

“Head of Government, if you and your Government continue in this logic of political persecution, regardless of the consequences for the residents of this city, tomorrow your Government is asking that security work and public services continue to try open an investigation folder against me, now regarding the purchase of vehicles from the Blindar program,” Taboada commented.