In a campaign start looking for the Head of Government of Mexico City, Santiago Taboadacoalition candidate 'He's going through CDMX'stands as a leader committed to change in the Mexican capital.

Before the majestic column of the Angel of Independence, Taboada called on citizens to place their trust in him to “rewrite the history of the capital.” The event took place at 11:30 a.m. on February 29, within the limits of the start of the official campaign period on March 1.

What does Santiago Taboada propose?

Taboada undertook to carry out management focused on securitybased on his previous successes as mayor in Benito Juárez, one of the municipalities with the best perception of security by its inhabitants.

He also promised to restore vital services such as children's stays and the Doctor in Your House programwhile committing to address the challenges of the public transportation system and the water crisis that affects the metropolis.

In contrast to the alleged ineptitude of the current administration of Benito Juárez, Taboada invites citizens to weigh the results achieved against the lack of action, outlining a scenario where quality of life, security and efficient services are fundamental pillars.

In a speech full of optimism and unity, Taboada assured that this project is the fruit of citizen collaboration and that, together, they will change the course of Mexico City through their active participation in the polls.

He assures that he will not disappoint the trust placed in him and anticipates a resounding victory in the upcoming elections to become Head of Government of Mexico City.

Rosa Chilango Salary

In terms of social policies, Taboada announces the implementation of the Rosa Chilango Salaryas well as the guarantee of medical insurance for each newborn, reaffirming its commitment to the well-being of the most vulnerable in society.

Taboada reiterated his commitment to maintaining and strengthening existing social programs, highlighting that the current moment represents a unique opportunity for change, based on the principles of freedom, respect for diversity and government effectiveness.