Nothing happened here! The name of Santiago Suarez It went viral on TikTok after the host Gisela Valcárcel shared some stories in which her partner in “El gran show” is observed to hug her from behind with great confidence. Rumors of an alleged relationship began to speculate, although it was known that the artist is a partner of Raysa Ortiz.

Although he did not talk about the subject, the renowned actor explained that his bond with the model is very solid and they have even thought about enlarging their family. In that sense, he expressed: “She is my support. She inspires me many things. (We have) four years and three months. Yes I love her. I love her so much. It’s a crack. I admire her a lot and, in addition, I am very proud of you.”