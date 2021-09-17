Next Saturday the team of the Eagles of America will be receiving the Red Devils of Toluca on the Azteca Stadium field, in a match corresponding to the ninth day of the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament. These matches tend to be exciting, goal-scoring and controversial, so hopefully this time will be no exception. However, there are 5 concerns facing the game they do not leave the coach alone Santiago Solari. Here we present to you which ones it is.
Repeatedly in 90min we have emphasized it, the Achilles heel of America has been the subject of defense. The lower part of the field is one of the most vulnerable, and this could be taken advantage of by the speed of the Toluco players who are fast and with good technique. A bad night from behind could cause them to go down on the scoreboard.
The star of the Red Devils of Toluca, Rubens Sambueza, has left behind the power to retire in the Eagles of America team after their refusal to carry it out. That is why the Argentine will seek to give a good game and score a goal for his former team, whom he has already vaccinated.
One of the greatest fears of Santiago Solari is that of losing undefeated next Saturday at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. The azulcremas want to continue with the good streak they have had so far to be able to break records and once again write their name in gold letters in the MX League. However, the rival is extremely complicated and will seek to extract oil on a visit.
Over the years, the Toluca team has imposed itself with authority and hegemony over the American team, so much so that some journalists have considered this game as the ‘New Classic’. Neither Chivas, Pumas or Cruz Azul, the club that has had the most in check to America has been the scarlet team, and a good match for those led by Cristante could put Solari’s pupils in serious trouble.
Today the player with the greatest lucidity and who has thrown the team on his back is Álvaro Fidalgo. The midfielder has also become the team’s goal man and most of the responsibilities fall on him, at least in this tournament. That is why a bad night for the player could be catastrophic for America.
