Club América is in one of the deepest potholes it has gotten into in recent years. After signing two great regular seasons, and failing in the league, the team led by Santiago Solari has started the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX with the wrong foot. With one game pending, the Águilas are in the second to last position in the general classification, just above Mazatlán FC and Santos Laguna.
For matchday 5, the azulcrema team will visit the Guerreros at the Corona Stadium. Both teams are desperate for a win. These are the five aspects that Santiago Solari has to take into account for the match against Santos Laguna.
The pressure gets more intense for the team every game they don’t win. The Eagles add eight games without knowing the victory. The team lost the final of the Concacaf Champions League against Monterrey, lost to Cruz Azul and drew against Monterrey at the end of Grita México 2021. They drew in the first leg and lost against Pumas in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the league. In Clausura 2022, he tied with Puebla and has two consecutive losses against Atlas and San Luis.
América has not won a match in Liga MX since October 23, 2021. The Águilas team has shown a clear decline in its performance in recent months.
For this season, Club América added Diego Valdés, Jorge Meré, Jonathan dos Santos, Juan Ferney Otero and Alejandro Zendejas to its ranks. So far, none of these reinforcements has managed to weigh on the field. The poor planning of the board is wreaking havoc.
If we talk about crisis… the one that Santos Laguna is experiencing. From being a leading team under the orders of Guillermo Almada, the team has become penultimate in the general table. Pedro Caixinha’s process has not yet faltered, but he needs to deliver results soon.
Club América has conceded six goals in three games. On matchday 4, Atlético de San Luis, a team that had only scored one goal this season, scored against him three times. Santiago Solari has to work on the defensive behavior of his club to get out of the crisis as soon as possible.
