Next Saturday the Eagles of America They return to the tournament activity when they receive the always uncomfortable visit from Atlético San Luis on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
So far, those led by the coach Santiago Solari they are in 14th place with just one point. Now, they want to take advantage of the locality to get their first win of the tournament.
Although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the Argentine coach alone. Here we present what it is about.
If America does not get the victory, we could already be talking about a crisis in Coapa as a whole.
And it is that the team has not won in the regular period since October 23, 2021, when they beat the Tigres 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium, with a goal by Henry Martin.
After that match, they lost 4 games and tied in 3, so a loss against Atlético San Luis would be catastrophic.
The América team has been a hospital for a couple of years, when Miguel Herrera was still coach. It seems that the team in that aspect has fallen into a curse that is difficult to get out of.
During the week it was reported that the Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino will be out for 8 weeks due to injury, so a new loss in the next match would end up affecting Solari’s plans.
In fact, the last time Aquino was injured was in America’s 1-0 victory over Tigres.
In this match, Santiago Solari is expected to have reinforcements Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos ready.
The first has not been able to debut and is ready to do so; For his part, the Mexican has only played 4 minutes.
In case of not performing in this game, the long rest time of both would be questioned.
For this commitment, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will already be able to count on one hundred percent capacity. Yesterday, the capacity that each of the properties will have for day 4 was reported, with the Azteca being the only one in the country that may have a full house.
The warmth of the American fans in the game is expected, although one of the main concerns of the strategist is that the local does not end up regretting.
One of the favorite ‘clients’ for America is precisely Atlético San Luis. In the last 5 games, the azulcremas have won 3 and tied in 2. The last time they lost to the Tuneros was on March 1, 2009, when they lost 2-0.
It is for this reason that if America falls next Saturday, the 13-year streak without losing to San Luis would end.
