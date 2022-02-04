And it is that the team has not won in the regular period since October 23, 2021, when they beat the Tigres 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium, with a goal by Henry Martin.

After that match, they lost 4 games and tied in 3, so a loss against Atlético San Luis would be catastrophic.

During the week it was reported that the Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino will be out for 8 weeks due to injury, so a new loss in the next match would end up affecting Solari’s plans.

In fact, the last time Aquino was injured was in America’s 1-0 victory over Tigres.

The first has not been able to debut and is ready to do so; For his part, the Mexican has only played 4 minutes.

In case of not performing in this game, the long rest time of both would be questioned.

The warmth of the American fans in the game is expected, although one of the main concerns of the strategist is that the local does not end up regretting.

It is for this reason that if America falls next Saturday, the 13-year streak without losing to San Luis would end.