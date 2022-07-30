The former technical director of Club América, Santiago Solarirecalled his time with the azulcrema team and considered that football was unfair to his team and it must be remembered that in his first two tournaments with the club he was the leader of the general classification in Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021, but he did not have success at the time of playing the Liguillas.
It was in an interview for supercar that the Argentine coach regretted not having been able to lift the championship with the team from Mexico City.
“That group of footballers had the best calendar year in the history of the club in terms of results. They were super leaders two consecutive semesters. I have nothing but gratitude for them and I regret that this great effort has not been crowned with a title”
– Santiago Solari.
Santiago Solari He was always a critic of the Liga MX competition system, since the Liguilla cost him not being able to get the 14th cup with the Eagles. However, months after his departure from Mexico he confessed that he enjoyed that phase of the tournament, with everything and that in both tournaments he was eliminated in the quarterfinals.
“The Mexican tournament is like that for the good and for the bad and you have to accept it and learn. It is vibrant and it is very exciting and open in its final part and, although the best one does not always take the prize, it gives opportunities to almost all the teams until the end and people enjoy it a lot, ”he assured.
During his last tournament in the Aztec team, the coach was severely criticized for the terrible results he was having, so the pressure is something they have to get used to being in the Nest.
“America lives with pressure every day. They don’t feel it. It’s like the altitude in Mexico. Pressure is a good thing, it’s a motivation. Whoever can’t handle it can’t be in a big club”
– Santiago Solari.
One of the Argentine’s great contributions to the club was the hiring of the midfielder Alvaro Fidalgothat is why the coach confessed that it fills him with pride to see his legacy in this player who has known him since Real Madrid Castilla.
“Fidalgo has a big heart. He is very intelligent but he is also a warrior. He takes care of himself, he trains 100%, he doesn’t underestimate anyone and he’s talented. He makes me very happy that America and that Mexican soccer are enjoying it, ”he sentenced.
