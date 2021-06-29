Nicolás Castillo continues to be one of the most relevant news with the Eagles of America, since The player currently joined the preseason that the azulcrema team will have in the United States, so many believed that the Chilean would be taken into account by the team’s coach, Santiago Solari.
America has been determined to show the great advance that Castillo has had in this preseason after his long recovery from an injury and the subsequent thrombosis that gave the South American player, but the reality is that this is done by America only with the intention of promoting the Chilean and see if any team is encouraged to at least ask for the forward’s loan.
Nicolás Castillo does not enter into the plans of the América board of directors, on the contrary, in the Eagles They seek to get rid of the striker since he currently occupies one more foreign place and, therefore, He will not be registered to play the Apertura if he does not leave the team.
The only hope Castillo had to be registered with América was the approval of Santiago Solari, who could use him for any emergency in the tournament, however, according to the newspaper. Record, The Argentine coach does not have the South American striker contemplated and, in fact, he will not give him minutes on the tour of the United States, as was initially speculated.
Thus the future of Nicolás Castillo seems gray for at least one more tournament, where despite all his efforts to be back, the Chilean will not be taken into account.
