America adds eight games without knowing the victory. The group led by Santiago Solari has not won since October 23 and the pressure is beginning to grow. Currently, the Eagles, with a pending match, are in the penultimate position of the table of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX. For matchday 5, the people of the capital will have to face Santos Laguna, another team in urgent need of a victory, at the Corona Stadium.
For the important match against the Warriors, Solari would be preparing a surprise to shake his team. The Argentine strategist would propose a new scheme for the duel on Saturday, February 14. According to information from Diario Récord, given the lack of nominal full-backs, the technical director would propose a line of five against Santos.
The new defensive line would be made up of Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez and Jordan Silva, in addition to Salvador Reyes and Luis Fuentes on the wings. Reyes would play on the right lane, that is, with a changed profile. In the middle of the court, Jonathan dos Santos, Richard Sánchez and Diego Valdés would line up. Finally, Henry Martín and Roger Martínez would have Solari’s confidence to respond up front.
The rigidity of América’s style of play has earned Santiago Solari a great deal of criticism throughout his tenure as manager of the club. Given the poor results and poor performance on the field, the strategist would try to revolutionize his squad with a new approach. According to this report, the Eagles have already achieved their first victory with this scheme: 2-0 over their U-20 team.
