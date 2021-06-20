Santiago Solari He has barely been in Mexican soccer for a semester and is preparing the way for the 2021 Apertura of Club América, despite the fact that at present his moment is with the Eagles, the Argentine technical director recognizes that in the future he sees himself returning to European football.
This was detailed in an interview with the Italian media Gazzeta Dello Sport.
“I still have two years left on my contract, then I would like to return to Europe. Madrid is my home, and I spent 3 wonderful years at Inter, a club that awakens passionate memories. Growth must continue in Europe”
– Santiago Solari.
He mentioned that he would like to return to Italy, the country where he lived for three years, after being hired by Internazionale as a player and now, he would like to try his luck.
“Personally I dream of Italy where I learned to appreciate the peculiarity of football and I would like to experience it from the bench, it would be a growth process that I consider fundamental,” he said.
Once the second stage of Zinedine Zidane on the merengue bench, Solari spoke about the return of Carlo Ancelotti.
“Ancelotti is in the heart of all Madridistas, he is part of our history. With him we won the long-awaited tenth European Cup after two years of waiting and we opened a winning cycle”
– Santiago Solari.
“It was the second great historical stage after the five consecutive European Cups in the 1950s. His return did not surprise me. On the contrary, as a Madrid player it seemed like a natural and logical decision,” he said.
