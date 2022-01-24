Without a doubt, America has had an at least unstable start to the tournament, the results have not accompanied the Coapa nest as a whole and the forms of play as well as the spectacle offered by those led by Solari is very poor, a situation that has generated a lot of annoyance in the fans of the Eagles.
One of the weakest areas of the capital’s team is the central defense, where in its first two games of the tournament, America showed important deficiencies, for this reason, the fans demanded the return of Bruno Valdez to the ownership of the team, however, This is not going to happen, because the Paraguayan defender is not to Solari’s liking.
Jonatan Peña, a source close to the team, informs that Solari does not want Valdez in his team, for this reason he has not added minutes in the tournament and it seems that he will not add them, because, after the FIFA date, it is expected that the newcomer Spanish central defender Jorge Meré takes over as the team and his duo is Sebastián Cáceres or Jordan Silva, leaving Bruno as the fourth option within the squad, a fact that means that the footballer can still be transferred in this market closure.
