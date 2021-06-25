Within the transfer market in Mexican soccer there is always enough talk about the Eagles of America, this despite the fact that the Coapa team has not been reinforced in the best way in recent tournaments due to the economic crisis that the pandemic has left. in the team and, of course, to the new transfer bet that the team has where the so-called ‘bombings’ are no longer sought, but players with a future projection or who can bring leadership to the team.
For Apertura 2021, 3 reinforcements arrived: Salvador Reyes, Miguel Layún and Fernando MadrigalThese being the only three that the team seems to have. That is why the rumors of a bad relationship between Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños began to flood not only the fans, but also media that claimed the sports president has imposed these signings on the Argentine.
In the midst of all these rumors, it was the Águilas coach himself who came out to clarify the issue and affirmed that he has constant communication with Santiago Baños, stating that the sports president is doing a good job to have the best possible squad and thus achieve the objective that is to win the league in the Concachampions:
“That economic and sports equation in which our president works so that we have the best possible squad, matching the needs with the reality of the market. We are in constant communication.”
– Santiago Solari
The rumor of a bad relationship between the two was born because the coach has not received the signings he has requested, being only Alvaro Fidalgo the footballer who has arrived at the request of the azulcrema coach.
