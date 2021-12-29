Making the saying good, Santiago Segura already rolls a third installment of ‘Father there is no more than one’, ready to release it in summer, like the previous two, which became the highest-grossing titles in Spain in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and That will sweep the box office again. If last year ‘Father there is only one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law’ reached 13 million euros, in this 2021 ‘A full train: Asturias destination’ adds 8,493,358 euros thanks to its 1.5 million of tickets sold.

Video.



Teaser of ‘Father there is no more than one 3’.



‘There is no more than one 3’ has all the familiar characters: Javier, Marisa, the children (who are now 6), the uncles Paco and Carmen, the mother-in-law, the little dog … and now also the boyfriend of the girl and the grandfather! In the cast, Santiago Segura (the father), Toni Acosta (the mother), the children Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón, Sirena Segura and Luna López; the brothers-in-law played by Leo Harlem and Silvia Abril, the adorable mother-in-law played by Loles León, El Cejas as Ocho, Carlota’s incredible boyfriend; and now Antonio Resines as the grandfather. And of course there will be no lack of the assistant, the school mothers … And even José Luis, the little dog.

Despite being destined to become the great success of the Spanish summer, this time ‘Father there is no more than one 3’ is presented as a Christmas comedy: the family home will be filled with new tenants who come to stay. After the birth of little Cris, and with Eight, Sara’s boyfriend “attached” in the living room, the family prepares to celebrate Christmas when they receive the arrival of their grandfather. A piece of news that will not leave Milagros, the mother-in-law, indifferent. There are only a few days until Christmas, and preparations are underway at the García house … The script is again signed by Santiago Segura and Marta González de Vega (who also returns in the role of Leticia).

The official synopsis tells that Christmas is approaching and the family of ‘Father there is no more than one’ faces new and fun adventures. Children accidentally break a figurine from their father’s collectible Bethlehem and must by all means get a matching one, the problem is that it is a unique piece of antiquarian. Sara, the eldest daughter breaks up with her boyfriend, Ocho, who will try to win back her favors with the help of her father-in-law, Javier. Javier’s father-in-law, Marisa’s father, will be welcomed into the family home to spend the holidays after their recent separation, which will not leave Javier’s mother, Milagros, indifferent. Rocío, the folkloric of the family, who played the Virgin for several Christmases is relegated this year to play the shepherd girl, something that her father, Javier, is not willing to assume. Does everything seem to get tangled up? Well, there is still more.

The filming takes place in Madrid and the province, and has started filming a scene in the Plaza Mayor taking advantage of the Christmas stalls and stalls, which in some way will be able to remember when José Isbert lost Chencho in ‘La gran familia’. The Christmas atmosphere of the capital will be perfectly reflected in different scenes of the film.

Produced by Bowfinger International Pictures, Atresmedia Cine y Padre there is no more than one 3 AIE, in association with Sony Pictures International Productions and with the participation of Atresmedia and Prime Video, ‘Padre no hay más uno 3’ will hit theaters throughout Spain on July 15, 2022 by Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia and will be available on Prime Video after it has been in theaters.