Santiago Segura compares the LGTBIQ+ pride with the “geeks” they disguise to go to the comic-with

Tocked with a baseball cap and with a shirt with the logos of the Junta de Andalucía and La Comic-Con, the filmmaker and comic Santiago Segura has made a master of ceremonies in the presentation in Malaga of that world event that will arrive for the first time that will arrive in Europe. In his presentation, reading a teleprompter, Segura wanted to make a click with the fact that many fans come disguised to the Comic-Con; But he has not compared them with the carnival, or with Halloween. Segura has chosen as the parody of the Comic-Con the celebration of LGTBIQ+pride.

“This was born in 1970 as a gathering of crazy fans of science fiction and comic in a hotel in California. And what started with that, with a few cartoon lovers, today is the world epicenter of pop culture. That’s where films that have changed the history of cinema have been announced. And where every year hundreds of thousands people disguise themselves. A little like pride, then. ”

“It could have been London, Paris, Tokyo … but have chosen Malaga,” said the actor, who sees the city as one of the “most vibrant in Europe” in cultural matters, in addition to the fact that only the “fried fish” and La Malagueta beach could compete with California, he joked.

The presentation has brought together more than 200 guests from the world of cinema, entertainment, television, comic and illustration, among which were Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang, Paco Plaza, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Eduardo Casanova, Natalia Verbeke, Paloma Bloyd, Eva Ugarte, Tamar Novas, Icíar Bollain, Carlos Areces, Joaquín Mazón or Natasha Bustos, as well as Representatives of iconic marks of the industry, reports EFE.

Segura’s words have not sat well among some social media users. “My mother, I am listening to live the presentation of the comic with in Malaga. We take 10 minutes and the horror of Santiago Segura has just compared the cosplayers with the people who disguise themselves on pride day. Anyway, ”writes the Aidatkd user in Bluesky.

“Santiago Segura presenting the event and comparing it with Gay Pride Day because people leave disguised. That has been the joke ”, writes in x @jovenskywalker

“Presentation of the comic with in Malaga. Santiago Segura has just compared the cosplayers with the people who disguise themselves on pride day. He has become a meme of himself … ”, In the words of the user of X Orlando Guiomar.

“They overlapped dates with the Japan of Madrid (there will be no weekends in a year …) and pa Colmo has presented Santiago Segura and has compared the event with pride because” in both Peña disguises himself “with the guasita of the world …”, writes the user of Bluesky Rousita.