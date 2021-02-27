Not a summer without a comedy by Santiago Segura. After the two installments of ‘Father there is no more than one’, the actor and director is involved in a new shoot: ‘A todo tren !: Asturias destination’, which he directs and stars alongside Leo Harlem. A new family comedy to take the summer by storm, with the kids on vacation. ‘There is only one father 2. The arrival of the mother-in-law’ was the film that saved Spanish cinemas in 2020. It raised 13 million euros and was seen by 2.5 million viewers.

The plot of his new comedy presents a father and a grandfather in charge of taking their son and his friends to a summer camp in Asturias. When the train starts without them and with the children alone inside, they will have to do everything in their power to catch up with them, while the little ones unleash their antics with impunity. The two adults, from two different generations, have to face their own problems; Felipe, an imaginative and womanizing grandfather who has never changed a diaper, and Ricardo, a hypochondriac father overwhelmed by the situation. Both will try to reach the night train where they left the children alone. Catching it in time is your only chance to repair your mistakes. In the cast are also Luna Fulgencio, Sirena Segura (daughter of the filmmaker), Diego García-Arroba ‘El Cejas’, Florentino Fernández and David Guapo.

The script is signed by Marta González de la Vega, a regular collaborator of Segura (‘There is no more than one father’, ‘There is only one father 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law’, ‘Sin rodeos’), and is based on a French production that has not yet been released in France due to the pandemic since in the neighboring country the cinemas have been closed for many months.

«A new film project is always exciting, but even more so if that project allows you shoot in a place as spectacular and welcoming as Asturias », assures Segura, who has once again broken box office records with the recent hits of ‘Father there is no more than one’ and ‘Father there is no more than one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law’, whose films accumulate more than 27 million euros collection and a total of 4.8 million viewers, the first installment being the highest-grossing Spanish title of 2019 and the second, the number 1 title of the entire 2020 box office.

Provisional film poster.

As in his previous hits, this new comedy by Santiago Segura is produced by his own production company, Bowfinger International Pictures together with Atresmedia Cine in collaboration with Buendía Estudios and Movistar Plus, and with a script adapted from a French film by Marta González de la Vega (who was already in charge of the two installments of ‘Padre no hay más que uno’ and ‘Sin rodeos’), the film has been filmed since January 25 covering different locations in Madrid and, above all, Asturias, which will be one more protagonist. The Principality of Asturias, together with the Asturias Paraíso Natural Film Commission, also collaborate with ‘A todo tren! Destino Asturias’ through a sponsorship contract whose purpose is to promote Asturias as a destination. “Asturias offers, due to its orography and its cultural heritage, infinite possibilities for the location of film, television and advertising shoots”, according to the Film Commission.

The film will hit the screens next summer from Warner Bros, ready to show that there are no two without three, at least as far as the box office is concerned.