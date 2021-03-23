Santiago Satrústegui, at the Abante headquarters in Madrid. Victor Sainz

The year of the pandemic has not been a lost year for Abante. During this time, the company chaired by Santiago Satrústegui (Madrid, 57 years old) has accelerated the strategic agreement with Mapfre, which will now have 20% of the capital of the financial advisory firm, and has closed the incorporation of two companies to its project: 360ºCorA and C2 Asesores. Next year Abante will celebrate its twentieth anniversary, which comes with a assets under management of 6,000 million euros, a figure that rises to 8,000 million if the advised portfolios are added.

Ask.How has the pandemic affected your business?

Answer. It has been a special year. Unlike other economic crises, this one has had an impact on people’s lives. It was necessary to adapt to teleworking and we discovered that technology allows the continuity of many activities. From the first day of the state of alarm we had fluid communication, both with the teams and with the clients, to explain not only our vision of the market, but also what was happening and how we were going to face the situation. Since last June, little by little, we have been returning to the presence, with many precautions and continuous PCR tests, because, due to the type of activity we do, it is important that we can sit down with customers.

P. Have all these obstacles been noticed in the income statement?

R. Our results have been very good. The health crisis came at a time of great inertia for the company, with many plans, which has allowed us to grow in assets, customers and results. In addition, in this last year, and thanks to the strategic agreement that we signed in September 2019 with Mapfre, we have been able to play a leading role in the concentration movement that is taking place in the sector.

P. What does Mapfre bring you?

R. We are an independent group, and what Mapfre does is reinforce that independence with a minority stake. They had 10% and the possibility of increasing their presence to 20% of the capital in June 2022, but they have decided to advance that option, which gives us stability and makes our project more attractive to gradually add financial firms to it. Being independent does not mean being small. Only if you can add value to the customer does independence make sense. And to contribute that value it is important to have the necessary resources. That is what we have achieved with Mapfre.

P. Does that deal stay here or can they take control of Abante?

R.The agreement reaches here. Both parties are comfortable and that is why the expansion of its presence in the capital has been advanced. Our model is based on the majority of the shares being in the hands of the executives. It is a system that has worked well for years in sectors such as consulting or law firms. However, in an activity like ours, it is important to have some balance because you need a brand, hire and train people, good facilities … Therefore, at the same time that the managers retain control, it is important to have a partner strategic. Several of the founders of Abante come from AB Asesores, and in that adventure, for several years, AIG was a strategic partner with 30% and no one questioned our independence.

P.How much has Abante been valued in this operation?

R. This information is not public and I cannot provide it to you.

P.The increase in Mapfre’s stake will be done through a capital increase. How will these resources be used?

R.Although we already had sufficient resources, that money will help us finance the acquisitions we have made in recent months. We are also investing significantly in technology systems. For years the tool on which our technological strategy pivots has been Salesforce. The alliance with Mapfre also leads us to consider lowering the level of the client to whom we can advise and for this we are developing a joint channel with which to offer digitized solutions, although without forgetting that behind any advisory relationship there must be a person. Investment, as we have seen during the last year, has an important emotional component and there comes a time when the client needs to have someone on the other side of the line to ask the key question: “And what would you do?” . And of course, with that money we want to continue to scale and incorporate new projects into our model. We can do this exercise in Spain or abroad. Thanks to Mapfre we are looking at the possibility of being able to do one in the international arena.

P.Due to the type of client, Abante has always been related to private or personal banking. He says they are thinking of lowering the level a bit to access other profiles. Don’t you run the risk of blurring your essence?

R. The key is the quality of the service because there are people with a lot of money and simple financial situations, and vice versa. What you must do is give each customer the appropriate service for their needs. In our model, this aspect is taken care of because the client is from Abante, not from the private banker. In addition, thanks to Mapfre we are now more competitive in larger clients.

P.Have you ever considered becoming a bank?

R.Although they are not perfect, we already offer solutions so that clients can obtain financing with the guarantee of their investments. Being a bank gives you the advantage of being able to finance, but it also puts you in other important easements. On the other hand, an insurance company with the culture and size of Mapfre guarantees you and gives you access to many solvency solutions without having to be a bank. Today, insurers convey a greater sense of solvency than banks.

P. Recently, and together with their partner, they have launched an infrastructure fund linked to the Australian group Macquarie. With interest rates so low, will we see more alternative management products in the future?

R. The liquid part of an investment portfolio is very important. Thinking that what is listed and liquid does not matter because it generates volatility is a bad perception of reality because these assets, when there is a crisis, are the only ones that have a market. Not taking care of the liquidity of any patrimony is a problem. That is why you have to offer a global solution to any asset and, if the terms fit, you can access other investments that offer more profitability. In this sense, the infrastructure fund can cover the low or no profitability of fixed income.