Santiago Ramírez, bronze in the kilometer of the Cup of Nations

The Colombian delegation started their participation on the second day of the Track Nations Cup well, which takes place in Milton, Canada, by achieving bronze in the kilometer test with Santiago Ramírez.

The sprinter was only 0.351 thousandths away from the gold medal, which was held by the Chinese Chenxi Xue, who was the fastest with a time of one minute, 00 seconds and 754 thousandths.

The silver medal was hung by New Zealander Nicholas Fergozou, who lost the gold by 0.259 thousandths.

It is the first metal from Colombia in this second stopafter the five medals that were achieved in the Nations Cup in Scotland.

