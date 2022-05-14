Saturday, May 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santiago Ramírez, bronze in the kilometer of the Cup of Nations

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Cali sports venues

Velodrome.

Photo:

Santiago Saldarriaga

The Colombian was 0.351 thousandths of gold.

The Colombian delegation started their participation on the second day of the Track Nations Cup well, which takes place in Milton, Canada, by achieving bronze in the kilometer test with Santiago Ramírez.

The sprinter was only 0.351 thousandths away from the gold medal, which was held by the Chinese Chenxi Xue, who was the fastest with a time of one minute, 00 seconds and 754 thousandths.

It may interest you: (Andrés Arévalo: this was the cyclist who died in the Vuelta de la Juventud)

First

The silver medal was hung by New Zealander Nicholas Fergozou, who lost the gold by 0.259 thousandths.

It is the first metal from Colombia in this second stopafter the five medals that were achieved in the Nations Cup in Scotland.

It may interest you: (Andrés Arévalo: heartbreaking story of the DT in the Vuelta de la Juventud)

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santiago #Ramírez #bronze #kilometer #Cup #Nations

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Study indicates that children who watch anime develop their intellect better

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.