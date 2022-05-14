Santiago Ramírez, bronze in the kilometer of the Cup of Nations

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Velodrome.
Santiago Saldarriaga
The Colombian was 0.351 thousandths of gold.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 13, 2022, 07:48 PM
The Colombian delegation started their participation on the second day of the Track Nations Cup well, which takes place in Milton, Canada, by achieving bronze in the kilometer test with Santiago Ramírez.
The sprinter was only 0.351 thousandths away from the gold medal, which was held by the Chinese Chenxi Xue, who was the fastest with a time of one minute, 00 seconds and 754 thousandths.
It may interest you: (Andrés Arévalo: this was the cyclist who died in the Vuelta de la Juventud)
First
The silver medal was hung by New Zealander Nicholas Fergozou, who lost the gold by 0.259 thousandths.
It is the first metal from Colombia in this second stopafter the five medals that were achieved in the Nations Cup in Scotland.
It may interest you: (Andrés Arévalo: heartbreaking story of the DT in the Vuelta de la Juventud)
Sports
May 13, 2022, 07:48 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santiago #Ramírez #bronze #kilometer #Cup #Nations
Leave a Reply