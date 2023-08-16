The economist became the 51st president of Paraguay this Tuesday, August 15, along with former parliamentarian Pedro Alliana who took office as vice president. The reactivation of the economy, overcoming poverty and the fight against corruption are just some of the tasks that await the new president, who was sworn in before Latin American heads of state, the King of Spain Felipe VI and the vice president of Taiwan, among other personalities.

“Paraguay is called to be a protagonist in the concert of nations,” assured the inaugurated president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, 44, after being sworn in as President.

Economic, social and political challenges are facing the incoming president, who has an image of a technocrat and consolidated public experience as an economist: in his youth he was part of the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP), he studied Public Policy at Columbia University (in the US) and was part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Former Finance Minister Santiago Peña, and now President of Paraguay, comes to power at the hands of the Colorado Party, which has governed the country almost uninterruptedly for the past 7 decades.

The new president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, and his wife, Leticia Ocampos, wave after his inauguration on the day of his inauguration in Asunción, Paraguay, Tuesday, August 15, 2023. AP – Jorge Saenz

In his inauguration speech, he thanked former president Horacio Cartes, who governed the South American country between 2013 and 2018 and is sanctioned by the United States Department of State for alleged corruption.

The ceremony was attended by various State leaders: the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric; the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce; the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well as the king of Spain Felipe VI.

“Glocal” Agenda: Relations with Taiwan and Regional Engagement

During the campaign, Peña had already announced that his government would maintain the diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, in force since 1957. However, he has not closed the door on commercial rapprochements with Beijing, mainly in agricultural matters.

In office was Vice President Lai Ching-te, who drew criticism from Beijing for his US stopover that included events with the Taiwanese diaspora. His presence at the event adds to the trip that Peña made in last july to Taipei, which may mean that there will be no change in Paraguayan foreign policy towards China and Taiwan, which functions autonomously, but which the Asian giant claims as part of its territory.

The new president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, and the first lady, Leticia Ocampos, greet supporters during a car tour after the inauguration ceremony today, in Asunción (Paraguay). EFE – Daniel Piris

“We are negotiating and we will continue negotiating with the world without compromising our sovereignty,” said Peña, who also described the relationship with Taiwan as that of “sister countries.”

In an exclusive interview with France 24, prior to the elections, Peña stated that China is his biggest partner and the trade flow, but that its proximity to Taipei is “important.”

However, the now president also recalled that Beijing is the destination that leads exports from the South American country, which has no access to the sea.

“Climate change is real and we must take rigorous action. We see with concern that some initiatives could hinder our human development,” Peña remarked.

In addition, in his speech, President Peña compared the invasion of Ukraine with the “Great War” that the South American country experienced between 1864-1870, in which it faced a coalition made up of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The president urged to “immediately stop military actions to avoid more casualties.”

Regarding regional relations, the president mentioned Mercosur and stressed: “our objective is to help improve its operation. We are the region of the world with the greatest potential for development. It can only be achieved by working together.”

Peña also showed interest in maintaining a much closer relationship with Brazil, through “market opening” policies.

King Felipe of Spain, front, center, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, center, the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, center, right, and the former President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, fourth from left, attend the inauguration of the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, in Asunción, Paraguay, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. AP – Jorge Saenz

However, Paraguay is considered by some as an “uncomfortable” partner in the regional bloc, since it has been reluctant to agree with the European Union and has no interest in establishing them directly with Beijing, given its diplomatic positions.

Another “thorny” issue, the political experts highlight, which will have to be negotiated with President Lula da Silva will be the joint review of the agreements of the treaty constituting the Itaipu dam, the largest in America and the second largest in the world.

Fifty years after the ratification of the founding document, one of the points to be examined will be Annex C, according to which Brazil and Paraguay have the right to 50% of the energy generated by the dam.

The section establishes that the party that does not fully use its energy quota must sell the surplus to the partner at preferential prices. However, the Paraguayan aspiration has been to get better prices for its energy.

Local challenges: endemic poverty and corruption

Paraguay, a country of young democracy, with less than four decades in a democratic regime after the overthrow of the dictator Alfredo Stroessner, faces longstanding debts in the social and economic area.

In the economic field, Peña receives a country with figures macroeconomically stablewith controlled inflation rates and favorable unemployment figures (the second best in the region) compared to other neighboring countries such as Argentina or Brazil, the biggest challenge, according to the president himself, acknowledges it in his speech, lies in overcoming poverty.

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai attends an event with university students in Asuncion, Paraguay, in this handout image released on August 15, 2023. VIA REUTERS – TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Despite these positive figures, Katia Gorostiaga, previously consulted by France 24, who is a professor and researcher on democracy and political institutions in Paraguay, points out that inflation in the country does not necessarily mean an increase in the purchasing power of citizens. “The economy in Paraguay has a particularity, we are poorly stable. We have never suffered hyperinflationary rates like Argentina or Bolivia, but that does not mean that there is no poverty.

“Success is to make all Paraguayans better off and for the world to witness the resurgence of a giant. I pledge to exercise strong leadership. I will do my best to motivate the nation to a prosperous futurePena said.

In his speech, President Peña referred to the pending tasks to overcome poverty and confront corruption. In this sense, he expressed the need for “an independent judiciary with a clear, forceful and unwavering political decision to implement transparency policies.” He also pointed out that “the eradication of poverty can only be achieved with open market policies.”

Former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, left, attends the inauguration ceremony for Chile’s new president, Santiago Peña, in Asunción, Paraguay, Tuesday, August 15, 2023. AP – Jorge Saenz

Faced with corruption, Tiziano Breda, an expert researcher on Latin America for the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) in Rome, stated in an interview with France 24, prior to the elections, that “the concentration of power in the hands of one party practically ” and “the lack of alternation in power” are the main causes that allow corruption.

In legislative matters, Peña faces a Congress in which he commands majorities, since the Colorado Party to which he belongs increased from 17 to 23 seats, from 45 in the Upper House.

In addition, it has 48 of the 80 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. Simultaneously, this hegemony of the Colorado Party is also reflected in the regions, where it controls 17 of the 23 governorates.

With a favorable wind, Peña begins his period of Government in which he must demonstrate how much independence he has from his political mentor, former President Horacio Cartes, and must face the local and regional challenges of Paraguay.

With EFE, AP and local media