The 44-year-old economist was elected in April; President Lula and Chancellor Mauro Vieira participate

The president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, takes office this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) in Asunción. The 44-year-old economist was elected in April with 43% of the valid votes and will serve a 5-year term.

Peña is from the center-right Colorado Party. The legend was created in 1887 and ruled Paraguay for more than 30 years since the country’s redemocratization in 1989.

At 8 am (Brasília time) the current Chief Executive Mario Abdo Benítez will hand over the presidential attributes to the president of the National Congress of Paraguay, Silvio Ovelar, so that he assumes the presidency for about an hour and a half, while the ceremony does not start official.

The inauguration of the new Paraguayan president will begin at 9:30 am (Brasília time), but the heads of state invited to the ceremony must arrive at the site at 7:30 am (Brasília time).

Peña and his deputy Pedro Alliana will be sworn in right at the beginning of the event, as will the new government ministers. The honor will be given by the President of the Congress, who will deliver the presidential sash and baton to Peña. Then the new president will address the nation.

Afterwards, the rite proceeds to the Metropolitan Cathedral, where the prayer will take place. I gave you. At the end, the president and vice-president go to the Palacio de López – seat of the Paraguayan government. There, Peña and Alliana will be able to greet the delegations and heads of state present.

At 2 pm (Brasília time), a lunch will be offered at the official residence Mburuvicha Róga to the heads of state. At the same time, Chancellor Rubén Ramírez will receive international delegations, such as congressmen and businessmen, at the Talleyrand de la Costanera restaurant.

Then, at 4 pm (Brasília time), the military parade begins, which will run from Avenida Mariscal López to Avenida Kubitschek. The path is about 1.2 km.

Here are some authorities who confirmed their presence at the inauguration of Santiago Peña: