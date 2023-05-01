Economist received more than 43% valid votes; election consolidates hegemony of the Colorado Party in the Paraguayan government

The Economist Santiago Penaaged 44, was elected this Sunday (30.Apr.2023) as the new president of the Paraguay. He will have a term of 5 years. O Power360 he had already said that Peña was the favorite candidate to win the elections.

A member of the Colorado Party, Penã was elected with 43% of the valid votes. The 2nd place candidate, Efraín Alegre, from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party and candidate of the Concertación Nacional coalition, received 27.5% of the votes. In the polls, the two candidates were technically tied.

The economist’s election this Sunday (April 30) consolidates the hegemony of the Colorado Party in the Paraguayan government.

The center-right party was created in 1887. It ruled Paraguay for more than 30 years since the country’s redemocratization in 1989. The only exceptions were former presidents Fernando Lugo, who led Paraguay from 2008 to 2012, and Federico Franco , who headed the Palacio de los López from 2012 to 2013.

Lugo belonged to the Patriotic Alliance for Change, a coalition that brought together center-left parties. Franco, on the other hand, to the Liberal Party.

According to the professor of international relations at USP (University of São Paulo) and specialist in Paraguayan politics, Pedro Feliupart of the explanation for this dominance of the Colorado Party is because the party has a “strong presence” in the state structure and a “strong support” the Armed Forces, the National Police and important state bodies such as the Ministry of Economy.

In an interview with Power360, Feliú said that another reason is because the center-right party is the identity of the electorate in the country. More than 2 million people are affiliated to the legend.

“The Colorado Party was very successful in forging a party identity. So you will spontaneously ask the Paraguayans and a significant portion of the population, without you giving parties to choose from, identifies with the Colorados”he said.

The strength of the legend in the economic sector is the 3rd reason. “You have a mix between businessman and politician, as is the most notable case of ex-president Horácio Cartes […] Colorado has much higher campaign revenue.”said Feliu.

SANTIAGO PEÑA

Born in the capital Asunción on November 16, 1979, Peña, 44, is seen as a politician who will continue the line adopted by former president and businessman Horacio Cartes, who governed the country from 2013 to 2018.

“It’s a center-right line, more liberal, very pro-Mercosur. Anti-Venezuela. […] He says he’s going to do a lot of consulting. It is a collaborative, open government plan, closer to the population. Obviously this is absolutely rhetorical. He talks a lot about public security, combating organized criminal groups and cooperation with Brazil”said Feliu.

Penã is an economist and has worked at the IMF (International Monetary Fund). He was also finance minister in 2013 under Cartes.