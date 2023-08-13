The Economist Santiago Pena will become this Tuesday (15) the 51st president of Paraguay, with the promise that the country will continue to be the only one in South America to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan and with the challenge of negotiating with Brazil the treaty that established the foundations for the construction and joint operation of the Itaipu binational hydroelectric planton the border between the two countries.

An economist by profession and recognized as a former finance minister, Peña, 44, was elected the new Paraguayan president in April of this year. In July, he visited Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, accompanied by his economic team, in a clear sign of the new management’s interest in deepening ties with the island, celebrating 66 years of common friendship.

“We came to convey to the people of Taiwan our determination to be close to them”, said the future Paraguayan president upon arriving in the country, recalling that two decades ago he had traveled to the island as a student.

Peña, without closing the door to a relationship with China, focused on the economic and political agenda with Taiwan, unlike its partners in Mercosur, a bloc that includes Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, which have already flirted individually with the Asian giant. .

Annex C of Itaipu

Brazil will be one of the first challenges for President Santiago Peña, whose government will have to negotiate the revision of the treaty agreements that instituted the Itaipu Power Plantthe largest in America and the second largest in the world.

Fifty years after the founding document was signed, one of the points to be reviewed is the Annex Caccording to which Brazil and Paraguay are entitled to 50% of the energy generated by the hydroelectric plant.

The passage establishes that the country that does not fully use its quota must sell the surplus to the partner at preferential prices. However, Paraguay’s aspiration has been to obtain better prices for the sale of its energy. Currently, the country consumes only 15% of the energy produced by the hydroelectric plant to which it is entitled and sells most of the surplus to Brazil.

In an interview with Agência EFE in June, the future Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rubén Ramírez, stated that there is no urgency or deadline to complete the negotiation.

“For us, Itaipu is the main asset of the Republic of Paraguay”, said Ramírez at the time, when he clarified that it is not possible to “concentrate the entire rich, broad and extensive agenda and relativize it with Itaipu”.

Consulted by EFE, historian Milda Rivarola considered that this negotiation is not “only” about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but about Itamaraty, which she described as “the most powerful Ministry of Foreign Affairs in South America South”.

“The Brazilian proposal is: ‘all the debt has been paid (for the construction of Itaipu), energy will be cheaper'”, explained the specialist, who indicated that “this already started this year”, without going through a “review”, but by a decision of the neighboring country.

Mercosur and European Union

Likewise, Peña will inherit the negotiations to seal a free trade between Mercosur and European Union (EU).

Paraguay and its Mercosur partners have expressed reservations about the environmental conditions envisaged by European rulers, at a time when the relationship between Asunción and Brussels is marked by a legislative debate that aims to revoke a European cooperation agreement on education in the country.

Ramírez told EFE that the future government is concerned about “the incorporation of new elements, such as environmental issues, that unbalance the treaty” after a political agreement was reached in principle in 2019, after two decades of negotiations between the two blocs.

In this context, Rivarola predicted a “quite complex” international scenario for the next government, which will also have to deal with the sanctions imposed by the United States government on former president Horacio Cartes, considered Peña’s political mentor, and whom he accuses of involvement in acts of corruption before, during and after his term as President of Paraguay.

Paraguay “is going to be the thorn in the side of Mercosur because it doesn’t want a treaty with the European Union, but neither can it have a treaty with mainland China”, with which it has no relations, added the expert.