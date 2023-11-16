Chivas is focused on the end of the season, they will have a tough clash in the quarterfinal stage of the Mexican soccer league against the UNAM Pumas, yes, the same team that defeated them on the last day of the tournament and scored an important difference in the quality of play, but not in the score. The flock will open this key on the AKRON field and will close as visitors in the university Olympic.
For more news about Liga MX
At the same time, Fernando Hierro’s board analyzes the movements that the club can make during the winter market, since the reality is that Chivas wants to invest in the arrival of quality players, but, before that, within the current squad There must be a cleanup of discards, since there are several men who are not to the coach’s liking and their presence stops the possible arrival of other players, one of them Santiago Ormeño, who will return to the club.
Santiago’s loan with the Juárez team has come to an end and it is a fact that the club from the northern border of the country will not buy the letter of the former Peru national team, since in one semester, he was only able to score one goal inside of the playing field. Thus, Ormeño joins the list of complications for Guadalajara, since the scorer has never been to Paunovic’s taste, who evidently, as happened last summer, will not have him in his considerations, which is why, in Verde Valle they must Find a new destination.
#Santiago #Ormeño #returns #Chivas #problem #solution