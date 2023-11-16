ORMEÑO WILL RETURN TO CHIVAS IN 2024 😮😮https://t.co/SVUMgNfpaK

For CL24 Santiago Ormeño 🇵🇪 will return to Guadalajara because his loan with Juárez will end and it seems very difficult for them to make the purchase option valid, since he only scored one goal throughout 2023. pic.twitter.com/HchGuOkwje

