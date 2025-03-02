Economist, 74, Santiago Niño Becerra does not accept that he is taken photographs for this interview and contributes, in black and white, one of his collection.

—A of the people who know the most … Football from its economic perspective is Florentino Pérez. In 2001, in his first term, he said that Real Madrid is like Walt Disney, but still without exploit. What does this phrase contain? A reality: the world of football produces football and sells show. The business is in the development of that show. He saw him right away. Do you think that phrase is applicable to Terrasa CF?

“He’s going to talk about the Super League

“Hence the idea of ​​the Super League, yes.” Florentino’s phrase is applicable to clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Liverpool … to great clubs, with the ability to move a lot of money. To obtain benefits it is necessary to invest huge amounts of money. And that can only do the big clubs.

“And why none of the greats, except Barcelona, ​​do you buy the idea?”

—In English clubs are already corporations. The idea of ​​not being is very pretty, it has a very high romantic burden but not home with the current economic reality. At its start, there were four English clubs that did agree with the Super League. The problem that this idea has is to contain a political problem.

“Only politician?”

-Clear. Imagine that every week I could see a City- Real Madrid or a PSG-Juve. In PPV, of course. Who would see Celta? And would generate a political problem. I believe, and I say it as a very personal opinion, that the idea of ​​the Super League was sentenced by political suggestions.

—I don’t seem to have stopped President Pérez a lot

“Because, from the economic perspective, it is a very good idea.”

—The anti cta on the margin is the smartest in the business?

“It’s an entrepreneur like the cup of a pine.” Where it has gotten, it has worked. It is one of the people with the greatest business vision in football.

—As to turn Real Madrid into a SAD, something unthinkable until not long ago.

“Analyze, for example, the case of Chelsea.” It passed without sorrow or glory for the Premier, until Abramovic began to put money. Or think of Moto GP. Ducati was nobody until Volkswagen bought it. He started working differently and now sweeps. I think that conversion in the corporation is inevitable.

“He’s going to get.” Many years leading the resistance.

“There may be romantic resistances.” As there are at Barça, at Athletic or Osasuna. I understand them, but times take you to that. The only alternative would be for Elon Musk to become a partner of Madrid or Barça and contribute, as such, a huge donation. But that is quite rare. I insist, the conversion of these clubs is inevitable.

“Arabia or Qatar will always remain.”

–That’s enough ‘Sportswashing’, washing his political image through sport. But it gives for what it gives. The PSG has spent a money in players and has not won a Champions, yet. You can have 11 extraordinary figures but the difficult thing is to connect them.

“What does Spanish football go?”

—All my life, until I reach university, I have been in Siderurgies, an activity that requires huge investments. No one would be surprised that Acerinox invested 200 million in an installation. But when Madrid spends 200 million in Mbappé, people are scandalized. Because? Mbappé is a capital good. As a continuous laundry in a siderurgy.

“Surely that in your life they have compared him with many things but with this …

—The continuous laundry allows this steel to generate steel. Mbappé makes it possible to generate that production that causes show. I see it very normal, because I apply a business mentality.

“There will be a limit.”

—They will be so while the amount of business that is generated is generated. And I think that as football is constituted in Spain, and the same happens in France and in the United Kingdom, with all the teams in the bag, the model is not viable. The salvation of football is in the Super League. Or something similar to that.

“How to take a Super Cup to Arabia, for example.”

“People don’t accept it.” That does not make sense.

“The money gives it to him.” It is what you are telling me.

“Then we turn it into an auction.”

“Does the fcbarcelona have a solution?”

“My opinion is that if you become SAD.” A couple of powerful partners are entry and the situation is resolved. If not, I don’t know.

“Whenever the partners are solvents and not as any of those who passed by.”

—There are investors and investors. They do not deceive. They want profitability, in the form of benefits or image. Some powerful investor, with face and eyes, would surely be willing. I am convinced.

“If Barça wasn’t a football club, would you have broken?”

—It is that if the corporate societies law was applied to football clubs, nor would it survive. Not one. Everyone would enter into a bankruptcy proceedings. But it interests that there are a number of people interested in something that has no political consequences, such as football. With this, it will always be a blind eye.

—W would we make the ‘fair play’ financial?

– A few years ago, in the F1, the budget of the teams and the number of tests that each of them could do was limited. Well, they kept winning them. There is a dynamic that leads things to natural evolution. The ‘Fair Play’ may be very good but those that generate business will be the same.

“Let’s go to mud.” Your header pilot.

—In motorcycling, Marc Márquez. In formula1, I really like Verstappen

“You’re sure.”

“Man, when Verstappen started nobody gave a hard for him.” They called him everything. Once, Enzo Ferrari asked about the success percentage of a pilot and what was the car, when winning races. For him, the car was 60% and the pilot 40%. A good pilot, with a bad car does nothing. And a good car puts a bad pilot and does nothing either.

“Well, the same if the machine is very good, we take something out.”

“It gives me Márquez’s motorcycle and we don’t get anything.” And I’m going on a motorcycle, don’t believe.