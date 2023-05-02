Unlike what happened with Santiago Solari, with whom he had a leading role that placed him as one of the great jewels of the country, Santiago Naveda did not find the same degree of confidence from Fernando Hierro. The midfielder was lost in the substitution since the now coach of América took control of the club and it was for this reason that the Mexican youth made a risky decision by going to hidden football in Poland, where he has actually experienced a nightmare cycle.
Pumas UNAM v America – Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages
The youth squad from America considered that his signing for Miedz Legnica was an interesting bet to be able to start his training in Europe and target other more important teams in Europe. However, nothing turned out as the youth expected, as he went from being an important starter to a substitute of little relevance to his team. Also as if that were not enough, four days before the end of the season, the club has signed relegation.
For this reason and not having a real scenario where Santiago continues within Europe, it is a fact that the youth will return to Mexico to report to the owner of his letter. Club América made a brave bet, but it has been an absolute failure. Now, Naveda will carry out a preseason with the team from the country’s capital with the intention of being considered by the coaching staff for the following semester; either Fernando Ortiz or some other coach who comes to the team in case of failure.
