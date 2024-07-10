The start of the tournament for América was not the best, the team from the capital of the country paid dearly for the huge number of absences in the squad due to calls for the national team, injuries or transfers that have moved slowly. Now, the eagles are expected to arrive at the second day of the season much more complete and competitive, however, the market continues its course and Jardine will have one more absence in the squad.
Since his return from Poland, Naveda has become a ghost within the Mexican champion’s squad, and this semester he is once again aiming to be a full substitute, especially with the reinforcements that have arrived for the Eagles’ midfield. In this case, the player and the board have decided to close the Mexican’s exit to Santos de Torreón for a year, where Santiago will seek his career, as he has gone from being one of the most outstanding talents in the country to a forgotten piece.
América agreed to Santos’ request, as this way the team from the north of Mexico will stop holding back the sale of Alan Cervantes to Coapa, since the eagles have put on the table, at least temporarily, a direct replacement. Naveda arrives at an important place, because if there is someone in Mexico who likes to work with Mexican talent, that is Ignacio Ambríz.
